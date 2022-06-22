Petrol tanker rolls over, people rush to collect fuel

The Hindu Bureau June 22, 2022 15:53 IST

The driver must have lost control of the vehicle in the dark, police said

Police dispersed a mob that was trying to fill petrol from a tanker that had fallen on the road after an accident near Rambhapur village in Vijayapura district on Wednesday. A petrol tanker truck rolled over on the Kalaburagi-Vijayapura highway in the wee hours of Wednesday. The driver must have lost control of the vehicle in the dark, the police said. When news of the accident spread, hundreds of villagers rushed to the site to collect free petrol that was leaking from the tanker. Vijayapura police rushed to the spot to disperse the crowd and to avoid the possibility of any untoward fire accident.



