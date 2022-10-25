Person found murdered in Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau October 25, 2022 08:46 IST

The police have suspected it to be a case of personal vendetta, not related to any other recent incident

A person who was working with a private hospital was found murdered in Venkatesha Nagar in Shivamogga, Tuesday morning. The police gave the name of the deceased as Vijay, 37, who was working in the accounts section in a private hospital in the city. The police have suspected it to be a case of personal vendetta, not related to any other recent incident. Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar told the media that the police had recovered CCTV camera footage of the spot. “It seems like persons known to him have committed the offense. This is an independent case, unrelated to another incident reported recently in the city”, he said. The Jayanagar Police have registered the case.



