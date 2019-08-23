‘People’s wall’ in Karnataka's Shivamogga provides basic amenities to flood victims

A number of people are affected in Karnataka after the floods hit at least 22 districts of the State. A petrol pump owner in Shivamogga has created a ‘people’s wall’ to help the flood victims as well as the needy.

The wall has clothes, shoes, food and other items. The ‘people’s wall’ is a unique initiative of exchanging goods, as part of social contribution. By way of helping the needy, donors contribute the relief material and place it in this wall so that the poor people pick up the essentials and food items.