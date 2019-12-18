‘People who believe in the idea of India will continue to protest’

In a show of strength against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens, thousands of people, led by leaders of various communities, including Muslim, Dalit, Lingayat, Christian and Sikh, took out a march in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

Carrying placards and the Indian Flag, the crowd marched chanting slogans against CAA and NRC introduced by the Union government.

The rally, which started from Jamia Masjid, ended at Ambedkar Circle where people assembled to hear the address by leaders.

At Ambedkar Circle, several leaders, including Dalit leader Srinath Pujari, Christian leader Peter Alexander, Lingayat leader Prabhugouda Patil and Sikh leader Kuldeep Singh, addressed the gathering.

Describing CAA as an Act aimed at dividing India on religious lines, all of them vehemently opposed it and vowed to continue their opposition to the Act till it is withdrawn.

In the main speech, chairman of the Muslim Muttahida Council Tanveer Hashmi announced that the fight is not for Muslims only but primarily to save the Constitution and the unity of the nation.

He said that during the British rule, which wanted to divide the nation on religious lines, people of the country, cutting across their religious belief, fought the British.

“Today, we are facing a similar situation when the BJP government is trying to divide the nation on religious lines. We all must come together to fight this perilous Act to save the country and its diversity,” he said.

Taking jibe at the BJP government which has brought in amendment to the Act, he said that with a great vision, B.R. Ambedkar, who was a great visionary, formulated the Constitution. “Today, some BJP leaders in the government think that they are more visionary than Ambedkar,” he said.

Expressing anguish over the statements of some BJP leaders who want Indian Muslims to go to Pakistan, Mr. Hashmi categorically asserted that Indian Muslims are so patriotic that they will live and die in India but never ever think of going to Pakistan.

“Muslims had a choice to go to Pakistan during Partition, but our forefathers chose to live in India because they loved this country. We too love this country and no one can drive us out of this nation,” he said and added that people who believe in the idea of India will continue to protest against CAA.

Leaders, including Abdul Hamid Mushrif and Mohammed Rafique Tapal, were present.

Later, a memorandum was given to Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil and Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam who visited the venue.