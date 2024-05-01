People have to decide if they need a secure nation or bomb blasts for vote-bank politics, says Amit Shah

May 01, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that 2024 elections are a historic one wherein people have to decide between a Prime Minister who can secure the country or those who will allow bomb blasts to happen for the sake of vote-bank politics.

Addressing a mammoth election rally at Nehru Stadium in Hubballi for making a vote appeal for BJP candidate and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Mr. Shah listed out the reasons for which the people should vote for making Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the third time.

Mr. Shah said that under Mr. Modi, the country has become more secure, as the Prime Minister had protected the country from terrorism.

He said that during the UPA government, terrorist attacks used to go unpunished while under Mr. Modi, befitting reply was given to Pakistan for terror acts.

He said that because of its vote-bank politics, the Congress took the help of the SDPI and when it came to power in Karnataka, a bomb blast occurred. He said that for vote-bank politics, the Congress has put safety and security of the country at stake.

Raising the Ram Mandir issue, he said that Congress leaders did not even attend the installation of the idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya for the fear of losing their vote-bank and sought to know from the people whether they can live with such people.

He said that under Modi, casteism and dynasty politics have been completely alleviated leading only to development politics.

Drought politics

Mr. Shah accused the State government of doing drought politics and said that the delay in releasing drought relief amount to Karnataka was because of the delay by the State government in submitting memorandum due to infighting between Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar.

The Union Minister also said that during the UPA government between 2004 and 2014, only ₹1.42 lakh crore was released to the State, whereas under Mr. Modi, ₹4.98 lakh crore has been released in the last 10 years. This apart, the Centre has released funds for road development, airways and other works, he said.

The Union Home Minister said that he came to Hubballi only for the purpose of making a vote appeal for Mr. Joshi.

“Don’t commit any mistake. We have already given a Minister for Hubballi-Dharwad in the form of Mr. Joshi and if you re-elect him, Mr. Modi and I assure you he will get a higher position after his re-election,” he said.

Before concluding his speech, Mr. Shah said that every vote given to Mr. Joshi will further strengthen Mr. Modi and make him Prime Minister for the third time, which, in turn, will help completely eradicate terrorism and naxal activities.

Earlier, Mr. Joshi spoke about his achievements and how India has progressed under Mr. Modi. He listed out various initiatives of the Union government to make the country see progress.

A host of leaders, including MLAs Basangaouda Patil Yatnal, Mahesh Tenginakai, M.R. Patil, MLC Pradeep Shettar and others were present.