Pay full wages; will frame rules on longer work hours: Govt.

Agreeing in-principle to extend working hours of industrial employees, the State government on Thursday said it would frame rules on this soon. It asked industrialists to pay salaries/wages of the 40-day lockdown period to staff and commence industrial activities by following the Centre’s guidelines, which are expected on May 4.
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Major and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar met representatives of commerce and industry associations on Thursday and told entrepreneurs to commence industrial production from Monday by taking all precautionary measures for the safety of employees on the factory premises, including wearing mask, maintaining hygiene, and social distance.
Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, representatives of FKCCI, KASSIA, FICCI, CII, AWAKE, ASSOCHAM, BCIC, and Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs were present.
