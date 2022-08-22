Patient registrations to soon go online at all district hospitals

Officials have been instructed to provide appointments online or through SMS to reduce crowding at hospitals: Sudhakar

Patient registrations at all district hospitals in Karnataka are set to go online within a month. Subsequently, a similar system will be adopted in taluk hospitals, said Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons after inspecting the State-run 300-bed Jayanagar General Hospital in the city, the Minister said that officials have been instructed to provide appointments online or through SMS to reduce crowding at hospitals. “This measure is being implemented to reduce long queues. A system is being developed where patients will be given information online or through SMS on which doctor to meet at what time. Patients need not come to the hospital and wait,” he said.

Mr. Sudhakar, who visited each ward at the hospital and gathered information about the quality of service in the hospital from patients, announced a grant of ₹5 crore to the hospital for repair works. He said that officials have been instructed to take necessary measures to ensure that this hospital qualifies to meet National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS). “I will visit again in the future to check whether the target has been achieved,” he said.

After the pandemic hit the State, a 51-bed ICU has been established in the hospital. “To ensure proper functioning, the required manpower (intensivists and specialists) will be provided. I have sent a proposal to the Finance Department for appointment of permanent staff. Despite having four orthopaedic specialists, only 40 ortho procedures are being done in the hospital. This number needs to be increased to 100. I have advised the Medical Superintendent to conduct weekly meetings for better coordination,” he said.

Pointing out that some complaints have been received in the maternity department, the Minister said officials have been instructed to take corrective measures. “There was a complaint against a contract doctor that he was taking bribes. An investigation is underway and the officials have been instructed to relieve that doctor from service even before the report is given,” he said.