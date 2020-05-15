Karnataka

Passengers to be informed about quarantine protocol before boarding

SMSs to be sent to their registered mobile numbers

As Bengaluru readies itself for the influx of passenger trains from Delhi, clear and timely communication has become a priority for officials.

The State government, through Karnataka Bhavan officials in Delhi, have taken various steps to inform people who have booked tickets to Bengaluru on the quarantine protocol well before they board the train.

From Saturday, a train from Delhi is scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru every day carrying hundreds of stranded passengers, until further notice.

Announcements

In a statement, South Western Railway official said SMSs to registered mobile numbers of passengers will be sent well before the departure of the train. Announcements will be made about institutional quarantine during health screening at the stations and pamphlets in Kannada and English distributed by the staff of the Karnataka Bhavan.

These measures were put in place a day after the chaos at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station on Thursday, when hundreds of train passengers who came by a train from Delhi claimed they were caught unawares by the mandatory institutional quarantine for people entering Karnataka from other States. Many claimed that they got the message only after they boarded the train.

On Thursday, 19 passengers chose to return to Delhi after they refused to undergo institutional quarantine.

