Parts of Mysuru receives a short spell of rain

April 18, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Parts of Mysuru including the city whose temperature was constantly soaring above 37 degrees Celsius for the last few weeks, received its first spell of rain since more than three months, on Thursday.

It was another day with high temperature and humidity till late in the evening after which there was a slight cloud build-up followed by short spell of rain.

Though it threatened to rain heavily, the spell lasted around 10 minutes and was over before it could douse the ambient temperature and did not provide much relief from the searing heat.

While the meteorological department has been forecasting rains since the last few days, it never materialised to provide relief from the searing heat but for the 10 minute short spell on Thursday.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the maximum temperature in Mysuru during the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday was 37.9 degrees Celsius. The long-term average of the cumulative rainfall for the period January 1 to April 18 is 37 mm for south interior Karnataka against which the region has received only 7 mm, the departure being 81 per cent below normal.  The region did not receive any rains during February and March while it has received 1 mm of rainfall against a normal of 20 mm during April (till April 18).

