Parts of Belagavi, Vijayapura to suffer power cuts tomorrow

February 16, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Belagavi

There will be no power in parts of Belagavi and surrounding areas on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Areas like Bijagarni, Bokamur, Kavalewadi, Belavatti, Bakanur, Belagundi, Sonoli, Elebail, Rakkasakoppa, Kudremani, Kallehol, Belagundi industrial area, Uchagaon, Basurte, Bekkinakeri, Sulaga, Turmuri, Konewadi, Bachi, Benakanahalli, Savgav, Mandoli, Hangara, Angadi College, Ganeshpur, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Army colony, KHB layout, Benakanhalli, Hindalga, Munnur, Saraswati Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Defence Colony, Kranti Nagar, Masti Nagar, Shivam Nagar, Gojaga and Ambewadi and surroundings will be affected.

In Vijayapura, areas in Badi Kaman, Meenakshi Chowk, Power House and surroundings will be affected between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.