Parties likely to finalise Council candidates on May 23

Lobbying for nomination has intensified across parties for polls on June 3

The candidates for the Legislative Council polls to be elected from the Legislative Assembly could be finalised across parties by Monday as the last day for filing nomination is Tuesday.

While none of the parties is yet to announce the candidates, lobbying for nomination by probable candidates has intensified. The election to seven seats are being held on June 3 as the term of some members will end on June 14.

One more round of talks

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday told presspersons here that though he had already held a round of discussion with Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, they would meet again before sending the names of probable candidates to the party high command for approval. “We have chances to win only two seats and a decision will be taken by the seniors in the best interest of the party,” he said.

Party sources said that though over a dozen leaders have been lobbying for the party ticket, it is likely that the two candidates could be chosen from among Lingayats and minorities or OBC to have a balance among communities. “Party candidates could be announced on Monday,” said the source.

Meanwhile, in Janata Dal (Secular) after the legislature party meeting passed a resolution authorising party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda to choose the candidate for one seat that the party will win, sources said that an announcement is expected on Monday. “Three leaders are trying for the nomination of whom the party could nominate one for the Legislative Council and field another in the Rajya Sabha polls,” said a party source.

High command’s nod

BJP sources said that 15 names of probable candidates were discussed in the core committee meeting recently and a report sent to the central leadership, which is likely to clear the names by Monday. The committee that met last Saturday decided to recommend the name of B.Y. Vijayendra, son of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, for the Legislative Council polls.