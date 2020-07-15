Partial lockdown in Shivamogga from Thursday

The Shivamogga district administration has imposed partial lockdown across the district with effect from Thursday. Shops and business establishments will be allowed to open only up to 2 p.m. The lockdown will be in effect until the administration takes a further decision.
This was decided in a meeting chaired by Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa, who is also Minister in charge of the district, in Shivamogga on Wednesday. Elected representatives, officials and members of various organisations attended the meeting.
The Minister, briefing the media, said the administration had to take this decision to avoid the spread of COVID-19 infection in the district. The police would be given full powers to avoid people gathering in big numbers. “There will be no restriction on agriculture activities. Industries can also function normally; however, the employees should carry identity cards”, he said.
Nobody would be allowed to hold any kind of celebrations in public places. The regulations for marriage, final rites would continue as it had been all these days. “The police have been told to take strict action against those who do not wear masks and ignore the rule to maintain physical distance in public places”, he said.
Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, and legislators Hartal Halappa, Araga Jnanendra, Ayanur Manjunath, and Prasanna Kumar were present at the meeting.
