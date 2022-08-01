Parameshwara-led panel to prepare Congress manifesto for 2023 Assembly polls
The All-India Congress Committee president Sonia Gandhi has appointed former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA G. Parameshwara as the chairman of the ‘Manifesto, Policy and Vision Committee 2023’, for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee for preparing the party’s manifesto for the State Legislative Assembly elections to be held next year.
Former MLA Madhu Bangarappa and former KPCC vice-president K.E. Radhakrishna have been appointed as the vice-chairpersons of the committee, said a press release issued by AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal.
Mr. Parameshwara, who served as the KPCC president for a record nine years, has handled various ministerial portfolios.
