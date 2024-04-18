GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paediatrician, staff nurse found dead in separate incidents

April 18, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old staff nurse of a private hospital allegedly ended his life by jumping in front of a moving train in Deepanjalinagar on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Channabasu Ashok Yalameli, a native of Vijayapura working as a staff nurse at the private hospital in the city. He was staying at his aunt’s house, the police said.

Passers-by noticed the body on the railway track and informed the police. The police shifted the body for post-mortem and have taken up a case of unnatural death for further investigation.

In another incident, Ananthaprasad, 38, a paediatrician working in a city hospital and who got married three months ago, allegedly committed suicide on the railway track near Yelahanka railway station. The police are investigating.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya sahayavani ph. 104 for help)

