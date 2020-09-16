Paediatrician passes away

V. Rajeev, a paediatrician and founder of many educational institutions in Hassan, died at a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was 64. He tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Hassan recently and was shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. He had other health problems, including diabetes and hypertension. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Dr. Rajeev, a native of Arkalgud taluk, began his practice as a paediatrician in 1985. He founded Rajeev Nursing Home and started many educational institutes including Rajeev Institute of Technology, Rajeev Institute of Management, Rajeev Polytechnic and Rajeev Institute of Ayurvedic Medical Science.
Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K. Gopalaiah have mourned his death. Mr. Deve Gowda, in his condolence message, said Dr. Rajeev was popular in Hassan and neighbouring districts. He established many institutes and offered jobs to many in the district, Mr. Gowda added.
The final rites were held on Wednesday evening.
