Karnataka

P. Ravi Kumar is new CS

Going by seniority, the State government on Wednesday appointed Additional Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar, a 1984 batch IAS officer, as the new Chief Secretary of Karnataka.

The incumbent Chief Secretary, T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, will retire on Thursday, according to a notification issued by the government. Mr. Bhaskar took over the reigns of the administration in July 2018 following the retirement of the then Chief Secretary Ratna Prabha.

Mr. Bhaskar, who is credited with handling the State administration well during the change of governments and adverse conditions like pandemic, was felicitated by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday.

Born on May 5, 1962, Mr. Kumar hails from Andhra Pradesh. He holds postgraduation in Mathematics and PG diploma in Econometrics. He will head the State administrative machinery till May 2022. He will take charge as the 38th Chief Secretary on Thursday.

