Overwhelming response in Mandya, Ramanagaram

The fifth International Day of Yoga celebrations saw a huge response from all sections of society in Mandya and Ramanagaram districts on Friday.

Nearly 20,000 people performed various asanas in different parts of Mandya district, while at least 15,000 celebrated the day across Ramanagaram district.

The main function was held at Sir M. Visvesvaraya District Stadium in Mandya where people, mainly students and their parents, took part. Government employees participated.

Jala yoga

Trinetra Mahanta Shivayogi Swami of Durudundeshwara Mahanta Shivayogi mutt performed ‘Jala Yoga’ with his seven disciples at the swimming pool of the People's Education Trust (PET) here. Earlier, saplings were distributed to yoga enthusiasts during the inauguration of ‘Jala Yoga’.

Ramanagaram

Students, teachers, women, members of various associations, NSS members, NCC cadets and government officials performed asanas with zeal in Ramanagaram town, and also at taluk and hobli centres across the district.