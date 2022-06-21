Over 6,000 perform asanas in Hampi

It was led by Sri Vachanananda Swami of Shwaasa Yoga Peetha

With the participation of over 6,000 people, the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi witnessed one of the large congregations of Yoga performance on Tuesday to mark the International Yoga Day.

Led by Sri Vachanananda Swami of Shwaasa Yoga Peetha, the participants, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Ministers Anand Singh and Shashikala Jolle, Lok Sabha Member Y. Devendrappa, performed several Yoga postures in front of Yeduru Basavanna temple complex.

The enthusiastic performers from Hosapete, Kamalapura and nearby villages began to move towards Hampi before the day break for participating in the historic event. As many as 60 government buses and 40 private vehicles carried the people, especially the students, to Hampi. The participants range from children to aged hailing from different walks of life.

Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Sukhasana, Padahastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Trikonasana, Dandasana, Ardha Ustrasana, Bhadrasana, Vajrasana and Shalabhasana were among a few postures that the participants performed on the occasion.

Hampi is one of the 75 heritage sites that the Union Ministry of Ayush had decided to organise the mass performance of Yoga on the International Yoga Day as part of its series of events to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.

“Now, the world knows about the importance of Yoga which has its origin in India. The observation of International Yoga Day worldwide validates the point. Yoga should not be something that is practised once a year during the International Yoga Day but should be a part of our daily life. Practising Yoga has many physical and mental health benefits,” Mr. Joshi said after flagging off the event.

Terming India as emerging as world leader, Mr. Joshi said that what was United Kingdom in 19th Century and United States of America in 20th century, India had bright prospects of becoming the same in the 2st Century.