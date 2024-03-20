Over 39,000 residential buildings regularly penalised by BWSSB for failing to implement RWH  

March 20, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Despite several awareness programmes and penalisation by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), the residents of Bengaluru remain reluctant when it comes to implementing rainwater harvesting (RWH) owing to infrastructure constraints.

According to the latest data provided by BWSSB, 1,96,591 residential buildings have implemented RWH systems and 39,213 buildings have not, despite being penalised every month. Since July 2016, the Board has been collecting ₹1.98 crore – ₹2 crore as penalty for non-implementation of RWH in residential buildings, every month.

In 2009, the Board ordered that it was mandatory to either recharge groundwater table by harvesting rainwater or store it in a sump or a tank, for new residences constructed on a 30x40 feet site. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage (Amendment) Act, 2021 made it compulsory for even old constructions on 60x40 feet and above sites to install RWH systems.

“People are ready to pay penalty, but not to implement RWH systems,” said Sanath Kumar, Additional Chief Engineer, Quality and Assurance Department, BWSSB. He said that while newer residences are more compliant with the rules as their plans do not get sanctioned without RWH, it is the older building owners who are more reluctant.

“The ones who had built houses before the rules came into place, usually say that they have space constraints as they had already constructed the house on the entire site with no empty space for RWH. We are trying to educate them. Even then, some people neglect it and keep paying penalty,” Mr. Kumar added.

With more awareness, BWSSB officials expect more implementation of RWH systems in the city going forward. “Under new rules which are in effect from March 15, we do not allow people to drill borewells if they do not have RWH systems,” Mr. Kumar said.

As Bengaluru battles water crisis currently, residents who had previously installed RWH systems vouch for its benefits. “Since the construction of our house, we are harvesting rainwater, ensuring a consistent water supply despite the persistent water scarcity in surrounding areas. We have been living here for more than a decade and have never had to call for a water tanker or depend on Cauvery water supply,” said Gururaj B., a resident of R.R. Nagar.

Box:

BWSSB to use defunct borewells as recharging pits

Bengaluru

Amidst the ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will now convert all it’s dry and defunct borewells into recharging pits to increase groundwater levels.

In a recently held press conference, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that out of 14,000 government borewells in the city, 6,900 have dried up. On Wednesday, V. Ramprasath Manohar, Chairman, BWSSB, said that maintenance of the borewells which come under it is the water supply board’s priority.

“For this purpose, we have to strategically repair the borewells. We will convert the borewells in which the water availability is less into recharge pits. We have also instructed officials to ask plumbers in their respective zones to take up various works under which completely dried up borewells can be used for groundwater recharging,” Mr. Manohar said.

The BWSSB also conducted a training session for plumbers from all zones on Wednesday on recharging procedure for defunct borewells.