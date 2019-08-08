Over 30,000 cusecs being discharged from Harangi dam; flood warning issued

MYSURU

People living downstream of Harangi dam in Kodagu have been asked to move to safer places, as the quantum of discharge from the dam has been on the rise following heavy rains in its catchment.

More than 30,000 cusecs are being discharged into the river from the dam, with the inflow going up since morning following torrential rain in Kodagu.

The Kodagu district administration has issued a flood warning and cautioned the people living on the banks of the river to be on the alert.

Also, the people in K.R. Nagar and Periyapatna in Mysuru district — which are downstream — have been cautioned about the heavy discharge from Harangi. The Mysuru district administration has set up a control room in the wake of rising water levels in the dam and heavy discharge from Kabini as well as Harangi.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy and SP Suman D.P. visited Harangi dam in view of the heavy discharge.