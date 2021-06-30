Over 300 black fungus cases treated in two months

Hospitals in Belagavi have treated over 300 nucormycosis or black fungus cases in two months.

Doctors at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences have treated over 150 patients. Surgeons have conducted over 150 surgeries and other procedures. They are conducting an average of four-six surgeries per day, BIMS Director Umesh Kulkarni has said in a release.

Earlier, only around two-three surgeries were being conducted. However, the numbers increased after Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas got some surgeons and post-graduate students of anaesthaesia studies on deputation to BIMS. Of the 60 patients who suffered eye infection due to the disease, doctors treated 35 by giving them injections. The patients are improving.

Surgeons at KLE Society’s Prabhakar Kore Hospital have treated over 120 patients. As many as 95 have been discharged.

Of the patients, 76 had suffered infection in the nose, 35 in the eyes and eight in the brain. Surgeons saved the life of one patient whose brain had been affected. Scans revealed a 4 cm x 4 cm infected area. That was surgically removed by a team headed by Prakash Mahantshetty.

Three had to undergo eye surgery and suffered partial sight loss. Most of the patients have undergone multiple micro-breeder surgeries.

Gynaecologists have delivered 115 pregnant women, who had tested positive for COVID-19, of babies.

KLE Society Chairman Prabakar Kore, KAHER Vice-Chancellor V.A. Kothiwale and Medical Director M.V. Jali have congratulated surgeons and doctors, including Anil Harugoppa, Shama Bellad, Punit Naik, Preeti Hazare, Preeti Shetty, Arvind Tenagi, Abhishek Patil, Prakash Rathod and Vikram, and their teams for their efforts.