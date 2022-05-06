Over 1,000 lakes to be rejuvenated in Mysuru district this year

Desiltation, removal of encroachments part of the agenda

More than 1,000 lakes in Mysuru district will be taken up for rejuvenation and conservation besides clearing of encroachment during the current year.

This was stated by Mysuru ZP CEO B.R. Poornima at a meeting convened to redress the grievances of farmers. She said while 548 lakes were taken up for rejuvenation last year, the initial target for the exercise was pegged at nearly 700 lakes during the current year. However, the Government added another 300 lakes in the district for rejuvenation and in all nearly 1,000 lakes will be either desilted, their embankments strengthened or encroachments cleared.

The issue came up when 84 year-old farmer Kempanna raised the issue and said that he was fighting for the conservation of a waterbody near Nanjangud since 12 years and no action was being taken by the authorities.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham said a survey was being conducted across the district and every encroachment will be cleared. Ms. Poornima sought two months’ time for conducting a survey of the lake where an alleged encroachment had taken place as pointed out by Kempanna.

The Deputy Commissioner said conservation and protection of lakes was the responsibility of the jurisdictional gram panchayat. In addition many of the lakes were being maintained by the Irrigation Department and the district-level lake conservation committee had conducted three meetings so far and reviewed the works, he added.