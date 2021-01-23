Outlay for State budget for 2021-22 to be downsized, says Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa has said that the State Budget for 2021-22 will be downsized given the financial condition as a fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday Mr.Yediyurappa did not elaborate but said that the financial situation was such that a downsizing of the budget was inevitable and the outlay was bound to be less than what it was last year.

The CM who also holds the financial portfolio, had tabled a budget with an out of Rs2,37,893 crore last year. However, Mr.Yediyurappa pointed out that there will be no dearth of funds or resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic while expressing hope that the requirement could be less in the new financial year.

“This is because COVID-19 was almost 90 per cent under control and hence the resources required too could be less than what was allocated last year,” he added.

The chief minister had said recently that he would present the budget in March and the budget session of the State Legislature was to be convened from February 28. He had also admitted that the financial position was not good due to the pandemic and floods.

Mr.Yediyurappa is in Mysuru to participate in two functions after which he will leave for Shivamogga late in the afternoon. He will be apprised on the blast near a quarrying site that led to death of six persons on Friday. “I have already announced compensation for the victims and ordered an inquiry so as to ensure justice for all,” he added.

In reply to a question, the Chief Minister said mining was essential but action will be initiated against illegal mining. Those without permits have to get license from the concerned authorities and regularize the mining activity failing which the deputy commissioners of the districts will have to initiate legal action, Mr. Yediyurappa said.