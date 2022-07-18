Outflow reduced as rain subsides in Belagavi, Bagalkot districts

Irrigation officers reduced outflow from the Alamatti dam to 1.25 lakh cusecs after rainfall in Belagavi, Bagalkot and parts of Maharashtra subsided on Monday.

The dam on the Krishna now has 85.19 tmcft of water as against a gross capacity of 123 tmcft. Water level stands at 517 m. Inflow was steady at 1.32 lakh cusecs while outflow was cut from 1.5 lakh cusecs to 1.25 lakh cusecs.

Water discharge at Kallol Barrage on the Krishna river on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border was 1,26,995 cusecs. The discharge into the Dudhganga river course measured at Sadalaga Central Water Commission Station was 27,120 cusecs. But the water level was decreasing, officers said.

Outflow from the Hippargi Dam in Bagalkot district was 1.26 lakh cusecs. Inflow was measured at 1.27 lakh cusecs, while the water level stood at 522.45 m against a full reservoir level of 524.87 m.

Officers, meanwhile, reduced the already low outflow from some dams that are yet to be filled to critical capacity. The Renuka Sagar Dam on the Malaprabha has 22.3 tmcft water against a gross capacity of 37.3 tmcft. Outflow was 194 cusecs, though the inflow was 13,423 cusecs.

Similarly, outflow from Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir over the Ghataprabha at Hidkal was just 135 cusecs against inflow of 27,683 cusecs. Storage stood at 27.9 tmcft against a gross capacity of 29.9 tmcft.

Outflow into the Markandeya river course was 130 cusecs against inflow of 4,644 cusecs.

The Rakasakoppa Dam on the outskirts of Belagavi was nearly overflowing on Monday morning. It had 0.46 tmcft of water against a gross capacity of 0.56 tmcft. Water level stood at 2,473 ft against a full reservoir level of 2,475 ft.

Officers kept outflow at 280 cusecs to ensure that the backwaters or command area villages are not flooded.