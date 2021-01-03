Our aim is to win 150 seats in Assembly elections: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

The special meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s State unit has begun in PES Institute of Technology campus in Shivamogga. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, party’s State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, national general secretary and in-charge of party’s affairs in the State Arun Singh and other senior leaders of the party are participating in the event.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yediyurappa unfurling the party’s flag on the campus and offered go-puja (cow worship). Party workers felicitated the Chief Minister and other leaders of the party for passing an ordinance banning the slaughter of cows.
Accepting the felicitation Mr. Yediyurappa said the BJP came to power with the blessings of the people of the State. “A special meeting is being held in Shivamogga. The party’s supporters have won the highest number of seats in gram panchayat elections. Our aim is to win 150 seats in the Assembly elections in the State,” he said.
BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the ban on slaughter of cow had been the dream of the party. “The State Government has realized the dream under the leadership of Yediyurappa,” he said.
Former chairman of the Legislative Council D.H. Shankaramurthy and others were present during the felicitation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath