Our aim is to win 150 seats in Assembly elections: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

CM Yediyurappa, BJP’s State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, national general secretary Arun Singh and other senior leaders of the party are participating in the special meeting

The special meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s State unit has begun in PES Institute of Technology campus in Shivamogga. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, party’s State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, national general secretary and in-charge of party’s affairs in the State Arun Singh and other senior leaders of the party are participating in the event.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yediyurappa unfurling the party’s flag on the campus and offered go-puja (cow worship). Party workers felicitated the Chief Minister and other leaders of the party for passing an ordinance banning the slaughter of cows.

Accepting the felicitation Mr. Yediyurappa said the BJP came to power with the blessings of the people of the State. “A special meeting is being held in Shivamogga. The party’s supporters have won the highest number of seats in gram panchayat elections. Our aim is to win 150 seats in the Assembly elections in the State,” he said.

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the ban on slaughter of cow had been the dream of the party. “The State Government has realized the dream under the leadership of Yediyurappa,” he said.

Former chairman of the Legislative Council D.H. Shankaramurthy and others were present during the felicitation.