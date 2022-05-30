Organ donation: 59-year-old woman saves five lives

She was declared brain dead and her family agreed to donate her organs

A 59-year-old woman has saved the lives of five persons by donating her organs, in Mysuru.

Jayamma was brought to Apollo BGS Hospitals here on May 12 from CEG Hospital in a critical condition. The initial CT scan showed a brain stem infarct and she was shifted to ICU immediately for life support and intensive care.

Ms. Jayamma had suffered severe headaches on May 12 and was admitted to CEG Hospital. Her condition worsened and she was shifted to Apollo BGS Hospitals here the same day for tertiary care treatment. She was put on life support after her condition worsened.

On May 16 at 1.30 p.m., she was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure, a note from the hospital said here on Sunday.

Ms. Jayamma was a healthy person before she developed complications and further tests confirmed her eligibility for organ donation. Her family was counselled for organ donation as per the defined protocol, and it came forward to donate her organs.

As per protocols, officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe initiated the process by accessing the organ recipients’ waiting list. On Sunday, Ms. Jayamma’s organs (two kidneys, liver, heart valves and corneas) were harvested, the release said.

The liver was donated to Manipal Hospital in Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru, one kidney to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru and another to BGS Global Hospital in Bengaluru. Heart valves were donated to NH Hospital in Bengaluru and corneas to Lions Eye Bank in Mysuru, according to the press release.