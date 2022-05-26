Only the intellectually bankrupt will oppose textbook revision, says Joshi

What Siddaramaiah and some Left leaders are saying are only lies: Minister

What Siddaramaiah and some Left leaders are saying are only lies: Minister

“The Congress is finding fault with the sincere efforts of the State Government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in revising and updating textbooks. Leaders like Siddaramaiah are making false allegations about the whole exercise,’’ Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Dharwad on Thursday.

“I think only the intellectually bankrupt will oppose such sincere and essential tasks such as textbook revision,’’ he said.

He was speaking after kicking off BJP candidate Basavaraj Horatti’s campaign for the Legislative Council elections.

“As many as 298 national projects have been named after members of the Nehru-Gandhi family and some Mughal kings and the Congress could not think of great nationalist leaders such as Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose and Ambedkar ”Pralhad Joshi,Union Minister

He said that Mr. Siddaramaiah is making false allegations against the State Government. “The State Government has not dropped even one of the several lessons that Mr. Siddaramaiah says we have dropped. What he is saying are only lies,’’ Mr. Joshi said.

“Some Left wing leaders have also joined the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly [Siddaramaiah] in telling lies,’’ he said. “That is why the people of the State have lost faith in Mr. Siddaramaiah and other such leaders,’’ Mr. Joshi said.

“The Congress leaders keep saying that the BJP has insulted national leaders by removing lessons about them from textbooks. What has the Congress done to perpetuate their memory all these years? Successive governments have named 298 national projects after members of the Nehru-Gandhi family and some Mughal kings. Why did the Congress leaders not think of great nationalist leaders such as Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose and B.R. Ambedkar,’’ Mr. Joshi said.