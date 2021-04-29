Only 3.7 per cent patients in Mysuru are symptomatic

In the previous week, Mysuru had 96.3 per cent asymptomatic patients

A majority of patients testing positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru are asymptomatic. This has been analysed by the State’s COVID-19 War Room which says that 96.3 per cent of patients had no symptoms yet they tested positive to the infection.

The percentage of symptomatic patients in Mysuru in the previous week was 3.7 per cent.

When compared to the neighbouring districts of Mandya, aChamarajnagar, and Kodagu, Mysuru has less number of symptomatic patients. The highest number of symptomatic patients is in Mandya at 5.3 per cent, followed by Chamarajanagar with 4.9 per cent and Kodagu with 4.4 per cent, according to the war room data.

Mysuru’s positivity rate could have peaked in the last fewdays with a record number of new cases, but the positivity rate last week was lesser than Mandya and Chamarajanagar. When compared to the positivity rate of 9.9 that existed between April 16 and 22, it stood at 8.9 per cent between April 19 to 25 which is almost less by 1 per cent.

If the figures on the total number of positive cases reported last week are analysed, the positivity rate in Mysuru rose increasingly since April 1 and peaked after April 13, putting the district administration on its toes for bringing down the rapidly spreading infection.

Between April 19 and 25, Mysuru reported 4,373 cases which is the fifth highest after Bengaluru city, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi and Ballari. In the last two weeks, more than 8,000 cases were detected in Mysuru, mounting pressure on the already-stressed healthcare system here.

The neighbouring districts are also reporting high positivity rate. Cases are seeing a spike in Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar since the last two weeks. Mandya’s positivity is higher than Mysuru at 12.4 per cent. Chamarajnagar showed 13.6 per cent of positivity rate.

The number of persons in active quarantine has also gone up in Mysuru with about 14,219 persons in isolation which is the fourth highest after Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Ballari and Dharwad.

The tests per million in Mysuru also saw a jump in the last 10 days. Mysuru has done 17,561.7 tests per million, which is higher than Karnataka’s average of 16,597.4 tests per million. Kodagu and Mandya too responded fairly and carried out a good number of tests in 10 days. Kodagu did 16,318.6 tests per million while Mandya reported 14,791.5 tests per million. Chamarajanagar carried out 9,863.9 tests per million, according to the Karnataka COVID-19 War Room.

COVID-19 recovery rate in Mysuru stands at 90.7 per cent while Mandya’s rate stands at 85.4 per cent, Kodagu 70.5 per cent and Chamarajnagar at 82.2 per cent.