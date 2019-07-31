Only 2,695 roads in city have potholes: BBMP tells court

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Tuesday told the High Court of Karnataka that potholes are restricted to only 2,695 roads having a length of 897 km in the city as against a total of 85,430 roads with a length of 13,694 km.

While 108 are major roads having a length of 401 km, 2,587 are other roads having a length of 496 km, the BBMP said in its status report submitted to the court.

There are 470 major roads in the city having a length of 1,344 km, and 934 km of major roads are free of potholes, the BBMP claimed.

In the case of roads in various wards other than the major roads, the BBMP said there are 84,960 such roads having a length of 12,350 km, and 8,894 km of these roads are free of potholes.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz, before which the status report was filed, has adjourned hearing till July 31 for issuing interim directions on responsibility of the BBMP officials on maintaining roads.