Online placement initiative for UoM students

University of Mysore (UoM) has joined hands with JobKart India, an online placement platform, to facilitate employment and pre-placement training opportunities for its students.

Announcing the tie-up, Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore Hemantha Kumar said the students can start posting their profiles on the mobile app or website of JobKart, which in turn will coordinate with industries and companies for placement or pre-placement training opportunities.

He said the facility was open to all students of final year and pre-final year undergraduate and postgraduate courses across all affiliated colleges of the University in Mysuru and neighbouring Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts. An estimated 35,000 will be benefited from the initiative, he said.

Registrar of University of Mysore R. Shivappa said the students should download the JobKart app from the Playstore and build their digital resume. Students who do not possess a smartphone can access the web application https://jobkartindia.in/. The resume will be shared with the industries and interviews of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted online itself.

He said the innovative placement initiative by the University comes in the midst of the pandemic, which has caused concern among the students and their parents about their career and future. He said there was no need for the students to be worried and encouraged them to build their profile for online placement.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of who thanked the University for giving them an opportunity to the serve the students of the University, said the candidates can even store their video profile on the platform. The candidates can store their primary and secondary data that includes scanned copies of their certificates, degrees and other credentials. Even the interviews given by the students can be archived, he said.