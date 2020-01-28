One nation one tax: State may fall short of ₹1,000 crore

The State is estimated to face a deficit of about ₹1,000 crore in tax collection after the implementation of one-nation-one-tax system, according to Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi.

Mr. Savadi, who also holds transport portfolio, told reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday that such a system had been planned by the Centre as owners of high-value vehicles were registering their vehicles in States that have lesser taxes.

But, implementation of such a system was estimated to result in shortfall of tax to the tune of ₹1,000 crore in Karnataka, the minister said, while adding that the issue of implementation of the proposed system would be discussed during the budget session of the state legislature.

Referring to the hunger strike by employees of state-run transport corporations who have been demanding that they be considered as state government employees, the deputy chief minister said Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa had instructed authorities concerned to constitute a committee to look into their demands.