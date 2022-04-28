One more held

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday arrested Jyoti Patil, a staff attached to Shahbad Municipal Corporation, in connection with the alleged malpractices in recruitment exams to police sub-inspector posts.

According to sources, Ms. Patil helped in providing bluetooth devices during examination to a candidate Shanti Bai Basnayak, at Gyan Jyoti English Medium School during the recruitment exam.

Ms. Patil worked in the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms for some period, before being transferred to Shahbad Municipal Corporation.