Karnataka

One more death in Hassan district

A 75-year-old woman with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection died of COVID-19 in Hassan on Friday.

She was being treated in the ICU of the COVID-19 hospital. The woman, a native of Sakleshpur taluk, breathed her last around 2.50 a.m. With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Hassan district rose to six.

As many as 13 more people tested positive in the district on Friday. They included a police constable posted at the office of the Superintendent of Police in the town. The district administration has sealed down the SP’s office.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the district rose to 454, include 255 who have recovered.

