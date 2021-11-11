One dead as car overturns

A native of Bhadravati in Shivamogga district died in an accident at Changadihalli in Sakleshpur taluk on Thursday. Ganesh, a businessman, died when the four-wheeler he was travelling in turned upside down. He lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve.

Ganesh was on a visit to his wife’s native Manjuru Kamanahalli to attend a house-warming ceremony. He met with the accident while returning to his father in-law’s place after a visit to Changadihalli. Yaslur Police have registered a case.