On day two, only 21 % vaccinated in Mysuru district

On day two of the vaccination drive for frontline workers (FLWs), only 21 per cent of the registered beneficiaries could be vaccinated on Tuesday. Out of 3,877 identified for immunisation, only 801 turned up and got themselves administered with the vaccine at 18 centeres across Mysuru district.
There were, however, no case of Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFIs) reported.
Unlike the first phase where the vaccination staff had been told to carry out vaccination to a maximum of 100 beneficiaries a day in each centre, the same vaccination centres had been asked to vaccinate a maximum of 200 beneficiaries a day and therefore the daily target size was enhanced.
Though the Health Department sources were hoping to improve the target, covering more beneficiaries from Wednesday, the response from the frontline workers on day one and day two has worried the administration and their department heads had been motivating their staff to take the shot, calling it totally safe.
