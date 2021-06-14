Karnataka

Oman national arrested

The Mangaluru City police arrested an Oman national and another person for alleged illegal possession of cannabis and MDMA at a hotel in the city on Monday.

Commissioner of Police N. Shashi Kumar gave the names of the arrested persons as Ahamed Mohammed Moosabba Al Mahamani (34) of Oman and Ram (22), a resident of Himachal Pradesh. The two were in a room of a hotel in the city.

Mr. Kumar said Mahamani had come to Goa on a tourist visa six months ago. Following some health issue, he came to Mangaluru and was undergoing physiotherapy at a city hospital. He was staying in the room along with Ram.

Following a tip-off, the Mangaluru City North police raided the room and recovered 51 grams of cannabis and two grams of MDMA. Investigation is on to know as to how they procured the banned narcotic drugs. The two have been booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Mr. Kumar said.


