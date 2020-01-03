Old KSRTC buses to be converted into toilets and mobile libraries

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is coming out with plans to to make better use of buses identified for scrapping, which include converting them into toilets for women, mobile library, and skill development centres such tailoring centres for women.

Non-air-conditioned buses of the KSRTC are usually sent as scrap after they complete 9 lakh km of operations, and AC buses are sent after they complete 13 lakh km.

Taking a cue from the Pune Municipal Corporation, the transport corporation is in the process of building a toilet for women in an old ‘Karnataka Sarige’ bus with amenities such as sanitary napkin dispenser, solar operated lights and a baby care centre.

Shivayogi L. Kalasad, MD, KSRTC told The Hindu that they took a decision to convert some of the old buses to provide some facilities at major bus stands. As of now, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has come forward to provide ₹12 lakh under its corporate social responsibility initiative to build a toilet for women passengers with other amenities in an old non-AC bus, he said.

He further said that a ‘Sree Toilet’ will be stationed at Majestic bus stand. “We borrowed the idea from the Pune Municipal Corporation, which has converted some old buses into toilets for women. Every day, lakhs of people come to Majestic bus stand to travel in KSRTC buses to various destinations. Providing facilities, such toilets and baby care centres, will help women passengers,” said Mr. Kalasad.

The KSRTC is also celebrating the Golden Jubilee of Majestic bus stand. Earlier, it was announced that the corporation will build a museum at Majestic to highlight how the KSRTC has grown over the years from the erstwhile Mysore Government Road Transport Department to the present-day KSRTC. The corporation is also planning to rope in Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath to display art works using scrap items at its depots.

No takers

Disposing scrap buses has turned out to be a big headache for the State-run road transport corporations.

More than 1,200 old buses, which have been identified for scrapping, continue to lie in workshops and depots of the corporation due to poor demand. For over three years, the corporations has been struggling to find a good bidder for old buses. It is said that demand for scrapped buses came down after demonetisation, and it came further down after introduction of GST.

When asked about unsold scrapped buses, Mr. Kalasad said, “There is stagnation in demand for scrap buses in all the four corporations. The market for scrap buses is very limited. We are taking various measures that include re-floating tenders and decentralising the process to find a better market. Six months ago, we had managed to clear 40% of buses, but now the demand has come down. ”

He said that the corporation usually earns ₹1.5 to ₹1.75 lakh per scrapped bus. Out of the buses that are available for sale, around 800 belong to KSRTC and BMTC. They include some air-conditioned buses.