GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Old Hubballi violence: 35 get relief from apex court

December 15, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the police conducting a route march in the localities of Old Hubballi after it witnessed violence last year.

A file photo of the police conducting a route march in the localities of Old Hubballi after it witnessed violence last year. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Among the arrested in connection with the Old Hubballi violence case reported in 2022, 35 persons received relief on Friday with the Supreme Court allowing the Special Leave Petitions (criminal) pertaining to their bail.

The Supreme Court of India Bench comprising of Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on Friday conducted hearing on the various SLPs and disposed them of.

The Bench said it is inclined to allow the petitions taking into consideration that the other co-accused with similar allegations have already been granted bail and the petitioners are directed to be released on bail in connection with crime 63 dated 16.04.2022 of Old Hubballi Police station, Karnataka, to the satisfaction of the trial court.

Old Hubballi witnessed violence on April 16, 2022, during a protest over derogatory post on WhatsApp by a youth which resulted in the arrest of close to 150 persons, who are presently lodged in different jails. While a few managed to get bail, majority are still in prison.

The plea for their release by their family members had resulted in Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar writing to the Home Minister on the issue, who in turn sought details on the case, subsequently. The development had led to the BJP crying foul and accusing the Congress government of appeasement politics.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.