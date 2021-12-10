Offline exams will be held as scheduled, says KSLU

Law students, however, decide to continue agitation

Amid the continued protest of law students seeking cancellation of offline examinations, Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) has issued a circular to affiliated colleges saying that the offline examinations to begin on December 15, will be held as scheduled.

However, the protesting students have decided to continue the agitation till their demand is met. Terming it as an unilateral and wrong decision taken without taking the interests of students into account, the law students have decided to intensify the agitation from Saturday.

After students tried to lay a siege to the university in Hubballi on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor of the university P. Ishwara Bhat assured them of holding further consultation on the issue with legal experts. And, he told them that he would revert to them within two days.

On Friday, a circular approved by the Vice-Chancellor and signed by the Registrar (Evaluation) was sent to the principals of the affiliated law colleges across the State, stating that the examinations will be held as per the timetable announced earlier.

In the circular, it has been communicated that following the order of a Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka (in WA No 0001245/2021, 1269/2021 & 1259/2021 of November 24, 2021) and subsequent consultation with senior legal experts and legal authorities, it has been decided to hold the examinations from December 15 as scheduled. The legal experts and the authorities concerned have felt that conducting examinations was mandatory, the circular has said.

Agitation to continue

Meanwhile, the protesting students have decided to continue the agitation even as law student Santhosh and two others are on indefinite fast seeking cancellation of offline examinations.

A delegation of ABVP State office-bearers, including State president Viresh Balekai, secretary Prathik Malvi and others met Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in Hubballi seeking his intervention to resolve the deadlock. Mr. Joshi has reportedly assured the delegation of raising the issue with the Chief Minister.

In another development, the law students are planning to launch Suvarna Soudha Chalo to Belagavi on the first day of the legislature session.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor is said to have told Member of Legislative Assembly Prasad Abbayya and Member of Legislative Council S.V. Sankanur, who have extended support to the protesting students, that a decision will be taken as per the advice of the experts.