Officials warned against delay in KKRDB works

Secretary of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) R. Venkatesh Kumar has clearly said that he will take stern action against officers responsible for the inordinate delay in implementing projects using grants under KKRDB.

He was reviewing development projects taken up under KKRDB grants in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Mr. Kumar said that he will not accept any reasons from officers for not implementing projects within the period stipulated. “I am very specific about the quality of work in ongoing projects. You have to reach the targets already given without giving any reasons for delay which will not be acceptable anymore,” he made it clear and sent a strong message to an apathetic officialdom.

“The implementing agencies should get administrative approvals from the Deputy Commissioner and the Chief Executive Officer for the sanctioned works through action plans for the period of 2019-20. The works will be suspended if agencies fail to get the approvals. If any officer wants to change a work, he has to submit proposals on such changes within 15 days from the date of sanction of action plan. Otherwise, officials will be held responsible for such inefficiencies,” Mr. Kumar said.

Now onward, a monthly review on the progress of works will be conducted. Therefore, implementing officers should upload the essential information in the web portal, he suggested.

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Amaresh Naik, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankaragowda Somanal and others were present.