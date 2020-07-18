Officials quarantined after MLA tests positive

The district administration put six officers in home quarantine in Bailhongal after Mahantesh Koujalagi, MLA, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The quarantine order was issued after Health Department officials found out that the MLA had held a few meetings in which the officers had participated.

The process of tracing his contacts has started. There are 20 names in the primary contact list. There could be more, a Health Department officer said.

Assistant Commissioner Shivanand Bhajantri, tahsildar D.S. Hugar, and taluk panchayat executive officer Subhash Sampagave are among those quarantined.

Mr. Koujalagi, a Congress leader who is president of the KLE Society, preferred to be treated at the Prabhakar Kore hospital in Belagavi, officers said.

Mr. Koujalagi is the second legislator to test positive in the district, after BJP MLA Anil Benake from Belagavi North.

However, officers are yet to seal down their houses.

Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath said that all COVID-19 protocol would be followed.