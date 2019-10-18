Officials pulled up for lackadaisical attitude

Deputy Chief Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Govind Karjol has pulled up officials of various departments for their lackadaisical attitude that have affected the functioning of government offices in Kalaburagi district.

Chairing a Karnataka Development Programme review meeting here on Thursday, Mr. Karjol took to task Deputy Director of Public Instruction Shantgowda Patil for failing to increase the pass percentage and the ranking of the district for the last three years. “Though you have been holding the chair for the last three years, you have failed to take the initiative to help improve SSLC ranking,” Mr. Karjol added.

He also directed the officials of minor irrigation to install gates at all the 29 bridge-cum-barrages in the district to store a significant quantum of water, which can be utilised during summer.

The legislators present at the meeting pointed out how the financial condition of the DCC Bank had taken a turn for the worse over the past few years and urged the Minister to revive the ailing cooperative bank.

Joint Director for Agriculture Rathendra Sugoor, giving details of crop loss, said that crops on 6,913 hectares of land had suffered due to floods. Data on crop damage have put the losses at ₹ 16 crore, but the district received only ₹ 5.91 crore as per NDRF norms. The district has adequate seeds and pesticides in stock for the rabi season.

Mr. Karjol expressed resentment over the poor performance of officials in the Sericulture Department. He termed as a “criminal waste” the administrative expenses and the salary expenditure spent on the department by the government.

He also took the officials of the Horticulture Department and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to task for not achieving the desired results in implementing the schemes introduced for farmers and labourers, respectively.