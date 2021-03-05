Official suspended on corruption charge

Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R. Nirani has suspended B.M. Lingaraju, Deputy Director, Mines and Geology Department, Chitradurga, for allegedly indulging in corruption and harassing people.
Lingaraju was suspended on Friday following a departmental inquiry, said a press release from the department.
Fayaz Ahmed Sheikh, Geologist, Deputy Director’s Office, Department of Mines and Geology, Bagalkot, was earlier suspended on the same charges.
Lingaraju was accused of indulging in large-scale corruption and harassing owners of stone quarrying companies when he was functioning as acting (in-charge) Deputy Director of Mines and Geology Department in Bagalkot district.
