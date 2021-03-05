Karnataka

Official suspended on corruption charge

Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R. Nirani has suspended B.M. Lingaraju, Deputy Director, Mines and Geology Department, Chitradurga, for allegedly indulging in corruption and harassing people.

Lingaraju was suspended on Friday following a departmental inquiry, said a press release from the department.

Fayaz Ahmed Sheikh, Geologist, Deputy Director’s Office, Department of Mines and Geology, Bagalkot, was earlier suspended on the same charges.

Lingaraju was accused of indulging in large-scale corruption and harassing owners of stone quarrying companies when he was functioning as acting (in-charge) Deputy Director of Mines and Geology Department in Bagalkot district.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2021 12:31:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/official-suspended-on-corruption-charge/article34000327.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY