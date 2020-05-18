Karnataka

NWKRTC to resume services today

NWKRTC buses, autorickshaws and private taxi services will resume services on Tuesday, while the authorities concerned would shortly decide about running BRTS buses, said Minister in-charge of the district Jagadish Shettar.

Speaking to presspersons after holding a meeting here on Monday, Mr. Shettar said that NWKRTC has already been asked to operate buses within the district and the officials have started making markings at the bus stand to ensure social distancing. All precautions would be taken and passengers too should adopt safety measures against infection, he said.

Besides, parks and playgrounds too would open for the public but they will have stipulated timings — 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Only sportspersons will be allowed entry to playgrounds for coaching, while public entry is barred. Further, hotels would continue parcel services and malls will remain shut until further orders, he added.

Industries have started operations, though there is shortage of workers. As much as 45 % of industries in the State have become operational. Construction of roads, bridges and other government infrastructure works too have started in the district. And, the PWD, NHAI and HDMC have been asked to complete the works before the onset of monsoon.

Mr. Shettar said that the efforts of the government to purchase maize from growers through KMF have not been able to achieve the expected target. The price for maize in the domestic market is ₹ 1,400 but the government has fixed ₹ 1,760 as minimum support price. However, a Cabinet decision has been taken to give a subsidy of ₹ 5,000 to all farmers to help them tide over the crisis.

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa and others were present.

