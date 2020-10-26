Number of new cases drops

3,130, including 1,603 cases in Bengaluru Urban, reported

In what is one of the lowest number reported in the State in several weeks, 3,130 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State on Monday. Of these, 1,603 cases have been reported in Bengaluru Urban.

However, the number of tests conducted on Monday had reduced to 65,892.

The number of tests conducted on Sunday was over one lakh.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 that were reported on Monday was also relatively lower compared to the previous numbers. The number of deaths stood at 42, taking the total number to 10,947.

The media bulletin also stated that the positivity rate for the day was 4.75% and the case fatality rate for the day was 1.34%.

Out of the total 8.05 lakh positive cases reported in the State, 7.19 lakh patients have been discharged, with 8,715 discharges being reported on Monday.

Munish Moudgil, who heads the Karnataka State War Room, said conducting high number of tests – particularly RT PCR tests was the way to beat COVID-19. “Even when the positivity rate and new cases reported fall, we should continue to conduct large number of tests and it would prevent the recurrence of a second wave,” he said, adding that this analysis would hold true if all other factors remained constant. He also said that all districts and States should ensure that their daily testing, particularly RT PCR tests, remains high if they want to reduce and contain COVID-19.