NSUI takes out Tiranga Yatra against revised textbook

Members of the National Student’s Union of India taking out a Tiranga Yatra in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Opposing the “erroneous textbook revision”, the members of the National Student’s Union of India (NSUI) took out a Tiranga Yatra in Kalaburagi city on Friday.

Accusing the State government of sowing poison in the minds of students through the revised textbook, NSUI State president Keerti Ganesh urged the government to scrap the new textbooks and continue the old ones. He also demanded that Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh should personally bear the expenses of the revised textbooks.

The inclusion of right-wing values in the revised textbooks was an effort to impose the RSS ideology on the youngsters, he said and termed the the revised syllabus as the training curriculum of the RSS.

The textbook review committee headed by Rohith Chakratirtha had insulted all the great personalities, including social reformer Basaveshwara and architect of the Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar. Also lessons on Bhagat Singh, Tipu Sultan, and Narayana Guru had been removed, he said.

Mr. Ganesh warned that members of the NSUI would intensify their agitation across the State if the BJP government failed to withdraw the revised textbooks.