Now, railway ticket checking staff to have PoS machines

To promote digital payments on trains, South Western Railway has partnered with State Bank of India and is equipping its ticket checking staff in all three divisions with PoS (Point of Sale) machines.

General Manager of Southern Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore received 120 PoS machines symbolically from Deputy General Manager of SBI Rajendran during the centenary year celebration of the Keshwapur Main Branch in Hubballi on Monday.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Kishore said that to further the Digital India initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the railway zone has partnered with SBI to promote digital payment methods.

“Already South Western Railway was utilising 330 PoS machines across the zone at Unreserved Ticketing System/ Passenger Reservation System counters and parcel offices. Now, for the first time, 120 PoS machines received from SBI will be used by TTE/Ticket Checking Staff,” he said.

He said that this move will improve transparency, speed of transaction and promote cash-less payment among passengers during COVID-19. In Hubballi, Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions 40, 50 and 30 PoS machines, respectively, will be put to use, he added.

Mr. Kishore said that the move will also provide flexibility of payment options to passengers. It will also eliminate human errors by minimising human interference and speed up transactions, while helping keep real-time track of cash flow and easy maintenance of records.

Senior railway officials A. Srinivas Rao, Arvind Kumar Rajak , SBI Assistant General Manager R.S. Sangal and others were present.