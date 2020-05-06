Now, Mysuru has just one person in home isolation

Mysuru, which has been placed in the COVID-19 red zone, has only one person left in home isolation now. There was a time when there were over 4,000 persons in isolation at their home and other facilities identified by the district administration.

The COVID-19 hotspot that reported 90 cases within a month’s span is today moving towards a “coronavirus–free” Mysuru, thanks to the efforts of Mysuru district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar and the entire team of healthcare professionals.

The efforts have been lauded by the locals in various platforms, especially social media.

Till date, 4,754 persons had cleared the two-week quarantine. Out of 4,767 samples that were tested, most are linked to employees of Jubilant Generics Limited in Nanjangud and their primary and secondary contacts. A total of 4,677 samples tested negative for coronavirus.

No new infections had been reported in Mysuru since past the few days, resulting in the authorities as well as the locals heaving a sigh of relief.

The number of active cases has come down to seven from eight on Wednesday with the discharge of another patient.

Also, the number of containment zones in Mysuru city has come down to eight from 14. The remaining zones are expected to get cleared from the curbs by May 13 or 14.