Now, ice cream from arecanut, bird’s eye chili

Ice cream lovers now have some new flavours to relish. A youngster in Dakshina Kannada is using the tiny and extremely spicy bird’s eye chili and arecanut as a new flavour.

Adarsha Subraya, who graduated in Electrical and Electronics engineering from the erstwhile PES Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, five years ago worked in Bengaluru and Mumbai for four years. He returned to assist his family of farmers and makers of herbal products at Ilanthila village in Puttur taluk.

Mr. Subraya told The Hindu that along with making herbal products, he took up making of different flavours of ice creams about eight months ago under the brand name ‘Kailars’. He uses the extract of tender arecanut in arecanut ice cream and both the green and ripened bird’s eye chili (which is locally called gaandhari menasu) for making the ice cream of its flavour.

Mr. Subraya said that he came out with the two products after about three months of research.

In addition, he has also made ice cream using wild mango, jackfruit and tender coconut, honey. He supplies these on demand as he has not launched them commercially.