Now, city buses to operate from third entry of Hubballi Railway Station

November 16, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Those boarding and alighting various trains from the third entry of Hubballi Railway Station will now be able to avail themselves of city bus services from the third entry itself, as NWKRTC launched city bus services on Wednesday.

To start with, two buses, one towards Gokul Road and the other towards Dharwad, began operating on Wednesday.

According to a release issued by South Western Railway, it has been decided to provide permanent arrangements such as land licensing and bus shelters so that more number of buses could be operated from the third entry.

At present Train No 07337 SSS Hubballi-Guntakal Express leaves from platform no 6 and Train No 12777 SSS Hubballi-Kochuveli Weekly Express leaves from platform no 7, at the third entrance.

Further, four daily trains, Train No 07658 Tirupati-SSS Hubballi Express, Train No 17391 KSR Bengaluru-SSS Hubballi Express, Train No 17320 Hyderabad-SSS Hubballi Express and Train No 17348 Chitradurga-SSS Hubballi trains, and six weekly trains are being received on these platforms at the third entrance.

South Western Railway has in the release said that a few more trains are being planned to be operated from platform nos 6 to 8 situated at the third entrance. The introduction of bus services will help train passengers reach their places from the station with ease at an affordable cost, the release said.